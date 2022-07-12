Telecom Plus Plc (TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 on August 5th

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TEP traded down GBX 1.76 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,058.25 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,756.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,592.77. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 993.65 ($11.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,085 ($24.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4,573.87.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.