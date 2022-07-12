TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lifted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$27.34 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

