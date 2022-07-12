Ternoa Market Cap Reaches $9.94 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $9.94 million and $301,436.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00106937 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

