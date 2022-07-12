TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.