TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 112,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,083,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.17.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

