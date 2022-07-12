The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) to Neutral

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at $3.82 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of 3.82 and a 1 year high of 22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.09.
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
