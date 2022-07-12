The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€20.90” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.50) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €19.54 ($19.54) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.84 and its 200-day moving average is €25.83.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

