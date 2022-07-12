The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Target Price to $110.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the health services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.37. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.