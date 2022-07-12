The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.07. 12,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,677. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

