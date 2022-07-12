THORChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $642.22 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. THORChain has a total market cap of $642.22 million and $104.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00010047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

