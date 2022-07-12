TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.76. 24,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNW shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.94.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

