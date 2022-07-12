Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

