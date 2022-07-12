TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,969 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average of $225.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

