TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

