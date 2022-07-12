TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 645 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.