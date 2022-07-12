TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 484,943 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,638,000. Shell comprises about 2.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $7,267,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $651,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

