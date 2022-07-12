TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

