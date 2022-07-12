TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 45,978 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,978 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

