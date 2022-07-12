TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom stock opened at $482.86 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.59 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

