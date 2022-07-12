Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.9% annually over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

TNP opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

