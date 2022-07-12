Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

