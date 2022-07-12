U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 36,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

