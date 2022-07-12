UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Danone stock traded down €0.17 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €53.42 ($53.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.10. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($72.13).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

