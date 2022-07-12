Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.38 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

