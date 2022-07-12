Unifty Price Hits $3.91 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00020065 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $722,080.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

