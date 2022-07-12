United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,045,018 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.51.

UMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

