Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.22

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 73072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,073,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.