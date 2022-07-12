Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.57

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 26243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1176 dividend. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

