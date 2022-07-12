VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.44

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 75717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

