VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.44

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLCGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 75717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

