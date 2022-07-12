Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,259. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

