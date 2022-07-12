Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 6.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $32,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 207.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.76.

