Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $5,085,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,324. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.