Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $239.40. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,324. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

