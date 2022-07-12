Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 162,423 shares.The stock last traded at $159.53 and had previously closed at $158.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.