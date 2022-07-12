Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

