Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

