Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $352.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.