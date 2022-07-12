Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.