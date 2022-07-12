Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits Market Cap of $676,506.67

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $676,506.67 and $838.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00006002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

