VeraBank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 185,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 16,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

