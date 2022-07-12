VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,349 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.