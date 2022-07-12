VeraBank N.A. Sells 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 44,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

