Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Veritex worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veritex by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

