Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

VRTX traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $9,686,540. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

