Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 16,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 823,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.62.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $607,216.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,596.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 160,544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

