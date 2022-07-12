Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 788,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,595. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

