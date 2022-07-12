Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $520,609.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,470,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 788,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,595. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
