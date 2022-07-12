Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

