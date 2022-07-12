Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.45 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.06.
