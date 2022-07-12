Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.30.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

