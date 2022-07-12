Waltonchain Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $615,552.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,424,991 coins and its circulating supply is 80,449,779 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

